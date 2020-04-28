Tuesday, April 28, 2020
WHIZ News
SE Ohio Local News
Home
Local
Local News
News Team
State
Stations
AM 1240
Highway 103.7
Z92
WHIZ-TV
Neighborhood
Business Directory
Birthdays/Anniversaries
Community Calendar
Obituaries
Contests
Outdoor Show
Bedtime Stories With the MCLS
SEOSO Virtual Concert
Sports
Local Sports
HS Football Weekly
NBC Sports
OSU Sports
Reds
Sports Team
Weather
7 Day Forecast
Weather App
Storm Team
Interactive Radar
Closings and Emergencies
Obituaries
Live Streams & More
Careers
Photo Galleries
Listen to AM 1240
Listen to Highway 103.7
Listen to Z92
WHIZ TV Live
Search for:
Home
>
Sports
>
MLS Glance
MLS Glance
Sports
April 28, 2020
Associated Press
26
All Times EDT
Please follow and like us:
Post navigation
Speaker: Ohio reopening plan ‘disrespected’ lawmakers wishes
Chiefs to release 2-time Pro Bowl P Colquitt after 15 years
Associated Press
Related Posts
NFL to hold 2021 draft in Cleveland from April 29-May 1
April 28, 2020
Associated Press
Court ends 1st Swiss trial in FIFA probe without judgment
April 28, 2020
Associated Press
Chiefs to release 2-time Pro Bowl P Colquitt after 15 years
April 28, 2020
Associated Press
Social Share Buttons and Icons
powered by Ultimatelysocial