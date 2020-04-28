Man shot, critically wounded during shootout with police

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A man was shot and critically wounded when he exchanged gunfire with police in Ohio’s capital city, authorities said.

Officers responded to a Columbus home around 9:45 p.m. Monday after receiving multiple calls that shots had been fired. When they arrived, the man was in the street in front of a home and had a handgun, authorities said.

When officers confronted the man, he fired multiple rounds and three officers also fired shots, authorities said. No officers were shot or injured, but some homes and vehicles were struck by bullets.

The wounded man was being treated at a hospital for undisclosed injuries. His name has not been released.

Authorities said the man was at the home due to a dispute with a former girlfriend, but further details were not disclosed.

