Licking Co. Election Results

Licking County Unofficial Election Results have been tabulated.

In the Republican race for Common Pleas Judge/Probate-Juvenile Deborah Lang receives the nomination over Christopher Strefelt 11,314 votes to 3,867.

Sheriff Randy Thorp will move on to the November election after easily defeating Randy Morton for the Republican bid for sheriff.

In the Republican race for Treasurer Kevin Black is defeated by Roy Van Atta 8,826 votes to 6,636.

It’s a good night for the Heath City School District. Their levy for 4 mills passed with 935 votes for and 897 against.

The Heath Property Tax Levy 1 mill for 5 years for fire protection also passed easily 1,425 for to 461 against.

Hebron’s property tax levy 2 mills for 5 years for fire protection passed 275 for and 111 against.

The Kikersville 3 mills levy for 5 years for current expenses failed by just 27 votes.