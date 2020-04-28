Guernsey Co. Election Results

The final numbers are in from Guernsey County for the primary election.

Ernest Gardner Jr. will move to the November ballot after defeating Michael Neilson 2,412 to 1,558 in the Republican race for County Commissioner.

In the republican race for prosecutor Lindsey Angler defeated both Joel Blue and C. Keith Plummer with 1,785 votes.

Old Washington’s 4 mills levy for 5 years for current expenses 34-12.

The Senecaville 1.5 mills for 5 years levy for police protection is tied at 19 votes a piece.

Valley Township’s 1 mill levy for 5 years for cemetery maintenance passed 262 votes to 74.