Governor DeWine: Face Masks will not be Mandatory at work or while shopping

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine held his daily coronavirus briefing in Columbus Tuesday and announced that face masks will not be mandatory while shopping, but will be encouraged for use. DeWine said it’s clearly in the best interest for Ohioans to wear a mask in retail settings, but it is not a mandate. He did add that business owners can require it. The Governor also announced that he is calling on the General Assembly to help find citizen experts to figure out best practices to reopen restaurants, bars and beauty shops/barbers. He said throughout his time as Governor and before that as Attorney General, he has found it extremely useful and productive to pull together Ohio citizens to look at the problem and help develop solutions to tough issues. There are 16,128 confirmed case of COVID-19 in Ohio and 757 deaths.

