French government calls off French rugby and soccer leagues

Sports
Associated Press15

PARIS (AP) — The French government called off the soccer and rugby league seasons on Tuesday because of the coronavirus pandemic.

France is set to come out of lockdown on May 11.

“The 2019-20 season of professional sport, notably soccer, won’t be able to resume,” Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said.

France’s top two soccer divisions have 10 games remaining in their seasons. Rugby’s Top 14 league had reached the semifinal stage.

Paris Saint-Germain, which leads the French league, has also reached the quarterfinals of the Champions League. It was not immediately clear how this will affect PSG playing in Europe’s elite club soccer competition.

Philippe also said all events with more 5,000 people, like “big sporting and cultural events” will not take place before September.

The Tour de France was rescheduled for Aug. 29-Sept. 20.

___

Associated Press

