AP source: Browns, WR Higgins agree to 1-year contract

CLEVELAND (AP) — Rashard Higgins is getting a chance to reconnect with Baker Mayfield.

The free agent wide receiver, who couldn’t escape former Cleveland coach Freddie Kitchens’ dog house last season, has agreed to a one-year contract to stay with the Browns, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press on Tuesday.

Higgins will sign the $910,000 veteran minimum deal soon, said the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because the team has not announced the agreement.

A fifth-round pick from Colorado State in 2016, Higgins had only four catches for 55 yards and one touchdown in 10 games last season. He also dealt with a knee injury and clashed with Kitchens and his staff, who were upset after Higgins refused to enter a game in the fourth quarter after barely playing.

His role was further reduced and that hurt Cleveland’s offense and impacted Mayfield, who had developed a nice on-field chemistry with Higgins.

In 2018, Higgins became one of Mayfield’s favorite targets and had his best season as a pro, finishing with 39 receptions for 572 yards and four touchdowns in 13 games.

Higgins will likely compete for Cleveland’s No. 3 receiver spot this season behind stars Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry. The Browns drafted Michigan’s Donovan Peoples-Jones in the sixth round Saturday and Damion Ratley and KhaDarel Hodge also return from last year’s squad.

Nicknamed “Hollywood,” Higgins has 76 receptions for 1,016 yards and seven TDs in four NFL seasons.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL