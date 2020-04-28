TUESDAY 4/28:

TODAY: Scattered Showers. Mostly Cloudy. Warm & Seasonal. High 68°

TONIGHT: Few Showers. Cloudy & Warm. Low 55°

WEDNESDAY: Showers & Storms. Breezy & Warm. High 70°

DISCUSSION:

Shower chances will be returning to the region, especially this morning. Scattered showers will be possible during the first half of the morning, then an isolated shower chance will be with us during the afternoon. Skies will be mostly cloudy, and highs will top off in the mid to upper 60s this afternoon.

A few showers will be possible during the overnight, skies will be cloudy otherwise. Lows will drop into the mid 50s.

A cold front will begin to move into the region during the afternoon on Wednesday, bringing more showers and a few storms to SE Ohio. It will be warm and breezy otherwise, as highs will climb to around 70 Wednesday afternoon.

Behind the cold front temperatures will be much cooler, with highs only in the mid to upper 50s on Thursday. Scattered shower chances will linger into the day on Thursday across the region.

We will begin to dry out on Friday, along with a touch more warmth, as highs will climb back into the lower 60s. Temperatures will warm into the upper 60s on Saturday, under partly sunny skies.

Highs will climb back into the lower 70s on Sunday, with scattered shower chances returning. We will begin to cool down into mid to upper 60s by Monday.

Have a Great Tuesday!

Connect with me:

Twitter: @psakalwx

Facebook: Phil Sakal – WHIZ

E-Mail: psakal@whizmediagroup.com