Governor DeWine: Starting to Reopen Ohio

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine held his daily coronavirus briefing Monday in Columbus and explained the first stages of Ohio’s reopening. But there are rules in place for employees and businesses who are authorized to open, like conducting daily health assessments of workers, social distancing and to regularly sanitize workplaces. On Friday May 1st the following will be able to reopen: Dental offices and veterinarian clinics. On Monday May 4th: distribution centers, manufacturers and construction companies and general office environments. On May 12th consumer, retail and services to reopen. The Governor also announced on Friday elective medical procedures, and surgeries can proceed as long as it does not require an overnight stay. Governor DeWine says the Stay at Home Order will still be in place and the order of not more than 10 people gathering will remain. The Governor says we are going to require those who are opening, and those that have been open, to follow strict guidelines. The Governor says “we’ve gotten this far, but we have a ways to do. There are the first steps. I know there are other things we all want to do – get a haircut, go to a restaurant – but we have to see how we are going with COVID-19 first.” There are 15,699 confirmed coronavirus cases in Ohio including 712 deaths.

