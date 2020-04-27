Getting Back to Work Guidelines

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine issued Safe Business Practices to getting back to work. The five guidelines: Require face coverings for employee and clients/customers – Conduct daily health assessments by employers and employees (self evaluation) to determine if “fit for duty” — Maintain good hygiene at all times – hand washing and social distancing — Clean and sanitize workplaces throughout the workday and at the close of business shifts — Limit capacity to meet social distancing guidelines – establish maximum capacity at 50% fire code — and use appointment setting when possible to limit congestion. More at website: coronavirus.ohio.gov.

