MONDAY 4/27:

TODAY: Partly Cloudy. Mild. High 62°

TONIGHT: Increasing Clouds. Occasional Showers. Chilly. Low 47°

TUESDAY: Few Showers. Mainly Cloudy. Mild. High 63°

DISCUSSION:

A partly cloudy and mild final Monday in April across SE Ohio. Temperatures will top off in the lower 60s this afternoon.

Skies will become mostly cloudy during the overnight, with rain showers developing mainly after midnight. Temperatures will drop into the upper 40s.

Shower chances will linger Tuesday morning, but we will begin to dry out during the afternoon on Tuesday. Skies will be mainly cloudy otherwise, with highs in the lower 60s once again.

Showers and storms will be with us once again as we head into the middle of the week, as a cold front moves into the Ohio Valley and Great Lakes. Temperatures will top off in the upper 60s on Wednesday.

Behind the front we will see scattered shower chances continue into the day on Thursday. It will be cooler as well, with highs in the mid to upper 50s as we end the month of April.

More warmth will return as we begin the month of May on Friday, with highs in the lower 60s. Skies will be mostly cloudy, with an isolated shower chance. As we head into the first weekend of May, temperatures will warm into the lower 70s, with more shower chances returning on Sunday.

Have a Great Monday!

