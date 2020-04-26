Virus death toll reaches 728; plan for opening may come soon

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio health officials on Sunday reported that the state has had 728 confirmed and probable deaths associated with the coronavirus to date.

The Ohio health department’s statistics show a total of 15,963 people have tested positive, with 3,178 of them having to be hospitalized.

Last week, Republican Gov. Mike DeWine announced a plan to significantly boost daily testing in Ohio. The effort will push testing in the state to 15,000 a day by May 6, 18,800 a day by May 13 and 22,000 a day by May 27.

The governor said this will allow a dramatic increase of testing in places like nursing homes and homeless shelters and permit Ohio to determine that workers in essential manufacturing facilities and grocery employees “are healthy and not spreading the disease.”

Meanwhile, DeWine might announce Monday the businesses and employers that will be allowed to open May 1, the Akron Beacon Journal reported.

Marion County has had the most reported cases in the state — with 2,178 — while it’s death count is just four, according to the state. More than 2,000 prisoners out of about 2,500 at Marion Correctional Institution had tested positive as of Friday.

Cuyahoga County, the home to Cleveland with 1,902 reported cases, has had 91 deaths.

For most people, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up in a couple of weeks. Older adults and people with existing health problems are at higher risk of more severe illness, including pneumonia, or death.