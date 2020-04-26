United Way Fund Assists Those in Need

One agency is doing its best to help those suffering the effects of Covid-19.

The United Way of Guernsey, Monroe and Noble counties has put together a fund with donations from businesses, United Way Worldwide and individuals to help give a financial boost to some of those most in need, whether it be a business or an individual.

“We’re focusing on those that are the hardest, so again it’s those small businesses that have closed, the employees that are no longer working and receiving income and a lot of self employed the 1099s who haven’t been able to file for unemployment,” explained Executive Director of the United Way of Guernsey, Noble and Monroe Counties Stephanie Laube.

Right now the United Way’s Covid-19 fund has around $16,000. Applications are available on their website for anyone interested in applying.

“Although we don’t have a lot of money and most of our grants are under 500 dollars. That 500 dollars is the difference between food and paying rent. It’s the different between being able to buy those diapers and wipes and basic hygiene items and not,” said Laube.

If you are an indvidual or business that would like to help the United Way of Guernsey, Monroe and Noble Counties you can visit their website and click on the Covid-19 donation link.

You can also main in donations to the United Way of Guernsey, Monroe and Noble Counties P.O. Box 5, Cambridge, OH 43725.