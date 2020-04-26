Police: Man shot to death at own 25th birthday party

CLEVELAND (AP) — Authorities in Cleveland are investigating the shooting death of a man at his own birthday party.

Officers were called to a residence at about 2:30 a.m. Sunday and found a 25-year-old man shot in the chest, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Homicide investigators, called to the scene along with the Cuyahoga County medical examiner’s office, said the victim was there for a party celebrating his own 25th birthday.

Investigators said preliminary information indicates that a 22-year-old relative was handling a handgun “and reportedly shot the victim believing it was unloaded.”

The suspect was arrested at the scene and booked at the county jail. His name and the name of the victim weren’t immediately released. Police said the case remains under investigation.