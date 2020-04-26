Local Gym Offers Zoom Workouts

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- Area gym owner Tiffany Habib is offering virtual workouts and tips on staying healthy from her gym Flow Fit Studios.

Flow Fit Studios usually offers in person personal training and group classes but the COVID pandemic has forced them to suspend in person meetings. Habib says that even a light workout can have untold positive effects on the body and mind.

“First of all it is extremely important, especially now with the virus and everything that we have going on I feel like exercise is everything. People don’t really prioritize that as much as they do other things but it costs less for a gym membership then it does for a hospital bill. Exercise: what does it do for you? It relieves stress, and what’s stress? Stress is the number one killer in the United States. It’s really great for your mental health, I know I see people making posts like, gyms can you open back up? It’s for my mental health. This is my hour a day, my hour away from the crazy chaoticness of my home life, my kids, of everything.”

Habib is offering cheap and accessible virtual workouts everyday to help people cope with the limitations of the stay at home order.

“Even though we’re not open physically whatever you can get in and do at home, some sort of physical activity, whether it’s walking your dog or going on a jog with your kids or playing in the yard with your kids, that’s all great, but we are also encouraging actual full blown exercises. That’s where Arena and I kinda put our heads together and this mostly started with, our members were really sad and really heartbroken that we had to close, like we can just come in in small groups and do this and we’re like no, we don’t feel like that’s safe for you guys we don’t feel like that’s safe for us. We wanna follow the rules and do what’s best so we started doing the virtual Zoom workouts and I know there’s a lot of places in other states and other cities doing that sort of thing so I was like, hey, why not us?”

Virtual classes are being taught everyday and sign ups and fees can be found on the following links:

https://clients.mindbodyonline.com/classic/ws?studioid=406137&stype=40&prodId=116

https://clients.mindbodyonline.com/classic/ws?studioid=406137&stype=41&sTG=22&prodId=10313