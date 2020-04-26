Home Invasion in Coshocton

The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office is investigation a home invasion with a single gunshot fired.

It happened just before midnight April 25, in the 700 block of Orange Street.

Authorities said the victims at the address reported five unknown males entered their residence and fired a single gunshot inside. The suspects fled the area.

Detectives responded to the scene and the suspects were not located.

The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office said the incident remains under investigation and the names of the victims are being withheld at this time.

Minor injuries were reported from an assault not associated from gunfire.

If anyone has information in regards to this incident they are asked to call the Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office.