WHIZ Senior Spotlight: Morgan Mayle

MCCONNELSVILLE, Ohio- For our newest WHIZ Senior Spotlight it’s, Morgan Mayle of Morgan High School.

Mayle is a four year member of the Raider softball team and was also on the Raider club bowling team for three years.

There’s nothing, Mayle loves more than being out on the diamond and playing softball, as she’s been playing ever since she could.

Mayle’s favorite memories from high school include all the car rides that featured endless amount of laughs that created countless memories.

Not getting the chance to play her senior year is a huge disappointment because she won’t be able to take the field with all her teammates anymore.

Mayle has had a lot of support through the years, especially from her mom and dad who have given her the opportunity to attend Bowling Green State University in the fall as Mayle plans on studying general business.