Local Dentist Gives Scholarships

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- Local dentist and philanthropist Brian Waggle gave two $500 scholarships to deserving area seniors Saturday morning.

The two seniors were Caroline Holmes and Mariah Clarke and they each shared about what the award meant to them as well as their plans for the future.

“It feels awesome. I’m so grateful, I’m excited. It definitely will not be taken for granted it will be put to good use and the Waggles, they’re awesome I love them and appreciate it… I’m going to Hillsdale College in Michigan and I’m going to major in either biology or chemistry but leaning towards chemistry and minor in spanish and I’m also gonna swim on the swim team… Well I’ve always been interested in science, and I took AP chemistry at the high school and absolutely loved it.” , Holmes said Saturday morning.

“It felt great. When Mary Kay called me I was just shocked. I was thankful and I’m excited to start… I’m going to Zane State and I’m accepted into the physical therapist assistant program… I have suffered multiple injuries to my knees. They dislocate, they have actually dislocated in the pool while swimming this past year. So I’ve gone through a lot of physical therapy and I just wanna be able to help people like people helped me.”, said Clarke.

Waggle says that this is a time honored tradition for him, and has a special request for seniors.

“This is our eighth year we’ve given out the scholarship. We’ve given out over $9,000 so far. 2017 we gave out four scholarships because that was the year my son graduated from Tri-Valley… They’re two fine people, they’re both very smart, very qualified. Very resilient too with this year being the coronavirus… I picked them from the pool because they swim with my daughter… With this year 2020 this has been a really upside down year for the seniors that are graduating. At Northpointe Dental we would like all of our graduating seniors that are our patients to submit a 15 second video telling us who they are, what are their plans, just to recognize them for a job well done even though the world’s upside down for them.”

Videos can be sent to Dr. Waggle’s office by phone.

