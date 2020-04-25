Farmers Market Still Going Strong

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- The Zanesville Farmers Market is in its fourth week of operating.

President Jenny Havens gave an update and thanks to the community for supporting the market.

“It has been going really really well. We are really very grateful to the community for supporting our efforts. This is a big change. Not only for our vendors, for accepting different kinds of order but to our community for allowing us to figure this out and order in a different fashion.”

Havens is also a vendor within the market.

“Our farm is Havens Hill Farm. We have a small family farm. It’s a mixture of produce, which we do a lot of, baked goods, and we also raise non-GMO pasture raised chickens, turkeys and rabbits… We do a lot of breads, sandwich loaves, a lot of hallah loaves, and just our family favorites. We have muffins, a family favorite, brownies, it varies by season but it’s usually family favorites.”

Orders for the farmers market can be made through the group’s Facebook page.