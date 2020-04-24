The Barn in Zanesville sees nothing but success since opening unique and convenient carry-out window

ZANESVILLE – The window does offer the Barn’s main menu items but its different than other restaurant carry-out windows because it offers toiletry items and fresh meat from the local Phillips Meat Processing. The restaurant’s food can also be delivered to your home.

“We have phenomenal customers. The Barn’s been here since 1970 so we were celebrating our fiftieth this year; not the way that we wanted to celebrate it with everything that happened with COVID-19 and all those kind of things but the community’s been phenomenal with supporting us and other local businesses. When I drive down Linden Avenue, I see a lot of cars at all of the local businesses down through here and really across the city as well,” The Barn Owner Jim Watson said.

With the Stay at Home Order lifting on May 1st, Watson isn’t sure on the exact date of when the Barn will re-open but he is making necessary preparations to make his business safe and ready.

“We don’t know the exact time frame but what we have been doing is working some leg work on how we’re going to re-open and some of the things that we’ve had in place with sanitizing catties and sanitizing tables and really staying on top of things that we were normally doing or things that we need to do to stay safe,” Watson said.

The carry-out window is open from 11 AM to 9 PM Sunday through Wednesday and 11 to 10 Thursday through Saturday.