Muskingum County reports 11th case of COVID-19

ZANESVILLE, Ohio–The Muskingum County Joint Unified Command Center is reporting an eleventh Muskingum County resident has tested positive for COVID-19.

The positive test was recorded in a 36-year-old woman who lives in Muskingum County and is hospitalized. This case is not related to previous cases.

No additional personal information about the Muskingum County case will be released in order to protect personal privacy following HIPAA regulations.

