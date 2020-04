MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio–The Ohio Department of Transportation is alerting motorists of an upcoming I-70 lane restriction in Muskingum County.

Beginning Monday, April 27, I-70 eastbound will be restricted to one lane west of Sonora Road (exit 160) for a slide repair.

Crews will be working each day from 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

The work is expected to be completed by Wednesday, April 29, weather permitting.