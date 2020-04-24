Fresh produce and non-perishable food giveaway held

ZANESVILLE – The giveaway is held the fourth Friday of each month and is brought on by a partnership between the First Baptist Church in South Zanesville and Eastside Community Ministries. Residents have heavily relied on the services since the pandemic and over 200 cars came to retrieve food items and there were two parking lots chock full of customers.

“We are extremely happy with the way things have been going today. We’ve had a lot of help to make this run smoothly. We had to do it in a drive-thru style again for the second month in a row so having the extra volunteers and help from the community has really helped the process run smoothly,” Eastside’s Executive Director Jamie Trout said.

Although Friday’s dropoffs were a huge success, both organizations could use more volunteers to help with future donations.

“What we need for this event is volunteer support. We have the Fire Department helping us today, we have the South Zanesville Police Department here today and we’ve had the Sheriff’s Department here today. All of those people are key people in making this event. The food is already here, we just look for volunteers for this event,” Trout said.

If you are interested in volunteering, you can call Eastside Community Ministry or visit its website.