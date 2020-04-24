Bears draft Notre Dame TE Kmet with No. 43 pick

The Chicago Bears addressed one of their biggest weaknesses on a struggling offense by drafting Notre Dame tight end Cole Kmet with the No. 43 overall pick Friday night.

The sure-handed, 6-foot-6 Kmet started 11 games as a junior last season after missing the first two because of a broken collarbone and caught 43 passes for 515 yards and six touchdowns. Bears tight ends combined for just 395 yards last season.

Chicago also came into the night with the No. 50 pick and seven selections over the final two days of the draft. They have a fifth-rounder (163), as well as two each in the sixth (196, 200) and seventh (226, 233).

The Bears had to wait a day to make their first pick because they did not have a first-rounder for the second year in a row. They dealt them to Oakland for star pass rusher Khalil Mack prior to the 2018 season.

The Bears have been busy in the offseason after going 8-8. They came into the year with Super Bowl hopes after winning the NFC North at 12-4, only to miss the playoffs for the eighth time in nine years.

They acquired former Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles from Jacksonville to compete with quarterback Mitchell Trubisky, after the No. 2 overall pick in 2017 struggled in his third season. They addressed one major weakness by signing five-time Pro Bowl tight end Jimmy Graham, hoping he can regain the form that made him a star.

The Bears also tweaked their defense, signing former All-Pro pass rusher Robert Quinn to take the pressure off Mack.

Even so, they still came into the draft with plenty of work to do.

The Bears sorely need more playmakers to go with receiver Allen Robinson and lift one of the league’s worst offenses. Help on the line was another priority after Chicago gave up 45 sacks and ranked near the bottom of the NFL at 3.7 yards per rushing attempt.

Even the defense — one of the NFL’s best the past few years — has holes. The Bears could use a cornerback and safety to complement Kyle Fuller and Eddie Jackson with Prince Amukamara and Ha Ha Clinton-Dix both gone.

