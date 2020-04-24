FRIDAY 4/24:

TODAY: Early Shower. Mostly Cloudy. Warm. High 64°

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. Patchy Fog. Chilly. Low 43°

SATURDAY: PM Showers/Storm. Mostly Cloudy. Warm. High 65°

DISCUSSION:

An early shower chance, especially east of Zanesville will be possible, otherwise skies will be mostly cloudy across SE Ohio. Temperatures will top off in the low to mid 60s this afternoon.

Skies will be mostly cloudy during the first half of the overnight, but some breaks will occur after midnight. Patchy fog will be possible after midnight as well, with lows dropping into the lower 40s.

We will be dry for the morning into the early afternoon on Saturday, then showers and perhaps a couple of thunderstorms will begin to move in late Saturday afternoon into Saturday night. Temperatures will be a touch warmer on Saturday, with highs in the mid 60s.

Scattered shower chances will linger into the day on Sunday, but it will not be as warm. Highs will warm into the mid 50s as we head into the second half of the weekend.

We will be a little drier on Monday, but more rain and thunderstorm chances will return Tuesday through Thursday; with highs back in the mid 60s Wednesday and Thursday.

Have a Great Friday!

