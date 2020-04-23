WHIZ Senior Spotlight: Liberty Brock

NEW CONCORD, Ohio- Our newest senior spotlight is, Liberty Brock of John Glenn High School who has her name in the track record book.

Liberty would have been a four year Letterman on the John Glenn track team and was apart of the 4×4 team that set a new school record of 4:00.24.

Liberty has also qualified for the indoor state meet in the 4×4 race, as well as the 4×2 and 4×4 races. She’s also qualified for outdoor state’s in the 4×4 and had big plans to do it again this spring.

As one of the best 4×4 in the state of Ohio, you best believe she’s top dog in Muskingum Valley League. In 2018 and 2019, Liberty won an MVL Championship in the 4×4 and 2×4 races.

In the fall, Liberty will be taking her talents to Ohio Wesleyan University to join her brother on the Battling Bishops track team