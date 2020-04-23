Popular event hosted by Zanesville – Muskingum County Chamber of Commerce Cancelled

ZANESVILLE – The annual Spring Break meeting which celebrates the success of local businesses will not be taking place but the virtual Spring Break is being offered to an audience on Facebook.

“It’s going to be a Facebook live presentation so that’s a new event for us but working with the WHIZ team we’ve come up with a way to do it and we’re going to go through the same procedure minus the big room; all the people. We’ll cover the same awards, we’ll talk about our board members, talk about things that the Chamber did in 2019,” Chamber of Commerce President Dana Matz said.

Matz says that the virtual Spring Break will be the same in principle to the Spring Break that is hosted each year and, of course, since the event is on Facebook live, the viewing audience will likely be much larger.

“550 people generally attend this event. Now we have an opportunity to share the chamber message with the community itself, the viewing audience with WHIZ, and, technically the world with Facebook live and we encourage everybody to go to our Facebook page, share the information about their virtual Spring Break event, and they’ll have an opportunity to win $250 of local gift cards,” Matz said.

If you’re not able to catch the event live on Facebook, you can catch a re-broadcast on WHIZ Friday at 7:30 PM.