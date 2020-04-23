Now is your time to volunteer or donate fresh produce to the community

ZANESVILLE – The First Baptist Church in South Zanesville partners with Eastside Community Ministry to provide fresh produce to people in need. The next opportunity for people to pick up these food items is on Friday but collecting the produce is only allowed by a drive-thru connected to the church.

“These become critical for people with basic life needs and that’s why we’re glad to partner with Eastside Community Ministry and provide things for people that they do need during a difficult time,” First Baptist Pastor David Nuhfer said.

There is an abundance of food available but, of course, there’s always the need for goods that can be donated.

“We’ll have packaged meats, a lot of vegetables and fruits – apples, oranges, sometimes there’s cabbage, sometimes tomatoes. If you think of a vegetable or a fruit, we probably have one of those at some time. We could always use more non-perishable items – canned foods and things like that; cereals, anything that can provide basic sustenance for a person in need,” Nufher said.

Drivers can arrive at the give-away no earlier than 9:30 AM Friday. The church will be able to serve 200 households and there are no more than 2 households allowed per vehicle.