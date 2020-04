The Muskingum County Joint Unified Command on Thursday reported a 10th county resident with COVID-19, although it is currently being classified as probable. This case is a 33-year-old woman who is at home recovering. The 10th case has a connection with the 9th case. No additional information is being released. There is currently one person hospitalized with coronavirus, 8 people have recovered, and there have been zero deaths in Muskingum County.

