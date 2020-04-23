Governor DeWine: We’re not Ready for the Entire Healthcare System to turn back on

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine hosted his daily coronavirus briefing at the Ohio Statehouse in Columbus. He clarified his position on elective surgeries from his comment on Wednesday. He said he would love to get back so that hospitals can do any procedure that is needed and we are working toward that. But, with that being said, we are not ready for the entire healthcare system to turn back on again. We’re working on our plan to identify the steps we must take to move forward with healthcare. The Governor says the plan needs to take into effect the level of professional protective equipment available in Ohio, the amount of testing available in Ohio and the full implementation of infection control practices. There have been 14,142 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ohio and 618 confirmed deaths.

