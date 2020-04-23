Authorities: Missing toddler drowns in neighborhood pond

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A toddler who walked away from his family’s home in Ohio’s capital city was later found drowned in a small pond in his neighborhood.

Columbus police say 2-year-old Birane Talla was reported missing around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday by a relative. Officers soon began searching the area and eventually found the toddler in “life-threatening condition” in a small pond just before 8:15 p.m.

The boy was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

The investigation into the death is ongoing, but police say foul play is not suspected and it’s unlikely criminal charges will be filed. Authorities have not said who was caring for the child at the time or how he got out of his home.

