THURSDAY 4/23:

TODAY: Rain Showers Likely. Cloudy & Mild. High 59°

TONIGHT: Scattered Showers. Cloudy & Warmer. Low 48°

FRIDAY: Few Showers. Mostly Cloudy. Touch Warmer. High 61°

DISCUSSION:

Occasional rain showers will be likely, especially late this morning into the afternoon. Temperatures will warm into the upper 50s to near 60 early this afternoon, then they will cool into the low to mid 50s by the end of the afternoon with the clouds and rain.

Showers will become more scattered during the evening into the overnight. Skies will remain cloudy otherwise, with lows in the upper 40s.

A few showers may linger into the early morning on Friday, then a few spotty shower chances will be possible during the late afternoon. Skies will be mostly cloudy as we end the work week, with highs around 60.

Occasional rain chances will return Saturday afternoon into Sunday. Temperatures will be warmer on Saturday, with highs in the mid 60s, but it will be cooler on Sunday, with highs in the low to mid 50s.

Drier weather returns on Monday, with highs back into the upper 50s. More rain returns Tuesday into next Wednesday, with highs back into the lower 60s.

Have a Great Thursday!

