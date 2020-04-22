ZFD hydrant flushing

ZANESVILLE, Ohio–The Zanesville Fire Department will continue flushing hydrants on Thursday.

Crews will be flushing hydrants within the general area of Zane St., Elm St., Howard St., I-70 south to Main St. from Underwood St. to the river and all side streets in the area.

Flushing will be from 7:30 AM to 2:30 PM.

Residents in these areas may experience discolored water and reduced pressure. It is advised to wait until after 4:00 PM, for the water to clear, before doing laundry.

