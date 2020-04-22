Governor DeWine: Some Elective Surgeries Can Resume

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine hosted his daily coronavirus briefing Wednesday at the Statehouse in Columbus. He announced that some elective surgeries can resume in Ohio. DeWine says that he is asking health care providers to reach out to patients to review elective procedures that were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Last month Ohio Department of Health Director, Dr. Amy Acton, issued an order postponing the procedures in order to conserve critical personal protective equipment and clear out necessary bed space anticipated for care of COVID-19 patients. DeWine says resuming surgeries will take clinical judgement and healthcare providers to make responsible decisions as we move forward.

The Governor also announced a new effort to help Ohioans struggling to deal with the pandemic. DeWine says from past recessions, as unemployment goes up, so does suicide, drug addiction, homelessness, domestic violence and more health consequences. The public can call the COVID-19 CareLine at 1-800-720-9616.

Governor DeWine also announced the Ohio Department of Youth Services notified him the state now has its first positive case of COVID-19 among the juveniles corrections population. The youth started showing symptoms on Monday evening and was immediately isolated.

There are 13,609 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Ohio and 584 confirmed deaths.