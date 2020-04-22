Churning out Creative Content at the MCLS

Starting with online story time the Muskingum County Library System continues to churn out creative content to its patrons.

Through the use of social media the library is offering something for every age group including tutorials on how to use the library’s on-line offerings, Facebook Live book clubs, baking and even gardening tips.

It’s a way to provide new information and ideas each day even though they remain closed.

“During this time we felt it as absolutely critical that we continue to find ways to serve our community during this time. I can’t think of a time where it is more important for people to learn about and have access to all of our digital materials and also find some way to connect with others through social media,” said Sean Fennell marketing and community relations for the MCLS.

They also continue to monitor what health agencies are saying when it comes to the Coronavirus and have talked about what things might look like once they’re given the go ahead to reopen.

“When we reopen we want to make sure that we have everything that we need as far as a plan and as far as equipment and all of the logistics and ideas we can think of because we want to make sure that when reopen it’s as safe as possible for our staff member and for our community,” said Fennell.

In the meantime if you need access to WI-FI the library encourages you to pull into any of their location parking lots as their signal is strong enough to reach those areas.

You can also sign up for a digital library card to access any of the digital content provided through the library’s website.