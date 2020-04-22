Changes and upgrades on horizon for different buildings at Zane State

ZANESVILLE – State Senator Tim Schaffer announced Tuesday that the college will be receiving $1.2 million in funds. The money will primarily be used for renovations that have not been done for quite some time.

“There’s three buildings that really haven’t had any upgrades in the past several years and we’re probably talking decades with the furniture so the furniture is the main thing that we really wanted to get taken care of especially with what we’re going through right now because the furniture we currently have is fabric which cannot be sanitized very well and the new furniture is plastic and its easily converted so the rooms can be collapsed and made into different configurations which makes it simpler for social distancing,” Zane State’s Chief Executive Director Terri Baldwin said.

Zane State will also use the funds to widen its main lobby on campus.

“In our main lobby right here at College Hall, it was built in the early ’70s and its not very wide. I don’t even know if we allow for the standards or six feet apart very easily in there so we’re going to be taking out some walls and creating a more open environment for our students and welcoming for our visitors,” Baldwin said.

The college hopes to have the renovations completed before students could potentially return in the Fall.