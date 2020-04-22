Big Brothers Big Sisters is replacing annual Bowl for Kids sake event

ZANESVILLE – The pandemic has called for the popular fundraiser to instead be presented in the form of a virtual walk that is titled Walk for Kids Sake. People can sign up on the Big Brothers Big Sisters website and register for $19. They will receive a BBBS T-shirt and the money goes to the organization to help children reach their full potential.

“As a virtual walk, people can choose where they want to walk, how far they want to walk, anywhere they want to walk and then we’re asking them to take a picture or take a video of them walking with their team and, before they walk, if they would go to our website and sign up for a $19 fee they would get one T-shirt and a chance to buy more and then go do your walk. E-mail us, let us know at info at BBBSZ.org,” BBBSZ Exec. Director Jenni Masterson said.

Although this is different than the popular Bowl for Kids’ Sake, Masterson still expects a high level of participation from the community.

“This is an amazing opportunity. We’ve already gotten very nice positive support and certainly Bowling for Kids Sake was its own fund but we’re just trying to make the best of a difficult situation and that’s kind of what our whole mission is; to help people in difficult situations. We may not get the exact response we’ve got before but I sure hope people will just take a minute and do what they can and think about the kids in the community and support us if they can,” Masterson said.

You can take a virtual walk any time from April 24th to May 15th and registration is done on BBBSZ.org.