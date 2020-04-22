Updated on Tuesday, 21 April 2020 at 5:08 PM EDT:

WEDNESDAY: A stray rain shower possible during the late afternoon. Otherwise; mostly clear skies during the early morning will give way to partly cloudy skies during the late morning and early afternoon, and then mostly cloudy skies during the late afternoon. Highs around 59°. West winds around 5 mph during the early morning, increasing to 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible during the late morning and afternoon.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: A stray rain shower possible during the early evening, and then isolated rain showers possible during the late evening and overnight, and then scattered rain showers possible towards sunrise. Otherwise; mostly cloudy skies throughout the evening and overnight. Lows around 44°. West winds at 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible during the early evening, becoming southwest at 5-15 mph during the late evening and overnight.

THURSDAY: Scattered rain showers possible during the early morning, and then rain, and possibly a thunderstorm, during the late morning and afternoon. Otherwise; mostly cloudy skies during the early morning will give way to cloudy skies during the late morning and afternoon. Highs around 58°. Southwest winds at 5-15 mph during the early morning, becoming south at 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible during the late morning and afternoon. New rainfall amounts around a half inch possible.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Rain during the early evening, and then scattered rain showers possible during the late evening, and then isolated rain showers possible during the overnight. Otherwise; cloudy skies during the early evening will give way to mostly cloudy skies during the late evening and overnight. Lows around 45°. South winds at 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible during the early evening, becoming southeast at 5-15 mph during the late evening and overnight. New rainfall amounts less than a half inch possible.

FRIDAY: Isolated rain showers possible during the early morning, and then a stray rain shower possible during the late morning and afternoon. Otherwise; mostly cloudy skies during the early morning will give way to partly cloudy skies during the late morning and afternoon. Highs around 65°.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Slight chance of rain showers. Lows around 44°.

SATURDAY: Chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 66°.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Rain showers possible. Lows around 40°.

SUNDAY: Rain showers possible. Highs around 54°.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Chance of rain showers. Lows around 36°.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs around 56°.

MONDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows around 32°.

TUESDAY: Slight chance of rain showers. Highs around 60°.

DISCUSSION:

On the latest weather map, our cold front pushed through earlier this morning and in doing so it did bring a few light rain showers to the area. The cold front can now be found along the coast of New England and back into central Virginia and North Carolina. A ridge of high pressure at the surface is currently with us this afternoon, but a weak surface trough has been identified back across central Michigan and Wisconsin. Meanwhile, mostly clear to partly cloudy skies have been with us this afternoon, allowing for our temperatures to rebound a little bit more than I had expected. This morning our temperature was around 54°, and then the front pushed through and the clouds helped to drop us down to 48° by the noontime hour. However, the clouds began to break a little bit more than I was anticipating in our area, which allowed our temperatures to get back up into the lower-50s during the afternoon. At the same time, moisture has been decreasing steadily in our region (likely in big part to the breezy west-northwest winds today), and our dew point is now at 19° (with a temperature of 50°), placing our relative humidity at 29% at KZZV.

As we head through this evening, I am expecting that a few lingering clouds will possibly still be around. By the late evening hours, I am expecting that we will see clear skies which will continue through the majority of the overnight hours. However, a few clouds will likely return back into our region towards sunrise. With this in mind, and combined with the fact that dew points across the region are already in the low to mid-20s across the region, plus the fact that I am expecting the winds to calm down a lot this evening, I went ahead and lowered tonight’s low temperature down to 26°. It should be noted that downtown Zanesville may only get down to around 28° or 29° tonight.

The few clouds will meander in our region as we head into Wednesday Morning, but then increasing cloud cover from a system moving in from the northwest will begin will begin to arrive. Likely, these clouds will be mid to high-level clouds, but by the late afternoon, I am expecting that some low level clouds will be in the mix. The system in question is actually an area of low pressure riding along the frontal boundary which is positioned from the Canadian Prairies all the way through the Ohio River Valley. This low pressure will be producing a few rain showers and snow showers with it as it moves down from Sioux Falls, SD on Wednesday Morning. As this low pressure moves southeastwards, it will take a warm front and slowly move it towards our region. This will allow for the precipitation from this system to move closer towards our region, and by late Wednesday Afternoon, some of that precipitation will be in (or at least close to) our region. By this point in the day, the temperatures in our area will likely be in the 50s, so I am expecting that the precipitation by this point will be rain. It will also likely be a light rain, with the precipitation more scattered and concentrated in northern Ohio than in our region. This is why I have gone with a “stray PM rain shower possible” in the forecast for the late afternoon. Temperatures on Wednesday could very well be in the mid-50s during the early afternoon hours, but I am expecting that the warm front will begin to arrive in portions of our area, likely resulting in a final jump in the temperature by the late afternoon.

As we head into the evening hours, isolated rain showers will be possible as the warm front moves towards Lake Erie. This will shift the winds to the south (as opposed to the west wind I am expecting for much of Wednesday). Temperatures are likely to not drop much during Wednesday Night. In the meantime, the area of low pressure responsible for giving us the rain shower or two in our region will become absorbed by a much larger low pressure moving out of the Ozarks – L1. The absorption of the weaker low will likely be done with by mid or late Thursday Morning. This means that the frontal boundary put in place by the weak low pressure will begin to dwindle away. Nonetheless, L1 will begin to move into the Deep South and then up into Kentucky by late Thursday Afternoon. With the warm front from L1 well off to our south, this would put us in the position for a near-steady to steady rain late Thursday Morning and through the afternoon hours. The rain may be accompanied by a weak thunderstorm or two, but I am not expecting severe weather in our region at this time. The rain may also be heavy at times, but for the most part I am expecting around a half inch or so of rainfall in our region, but some places may end up with a 0.75 inches or close to an inch if thunderstorms do move through (or if the rain looks like it will be heavier). With this rain, temperatures will struggle to rise much, but given how I am expecting Wednesday Night’s temperature to be down in the mid-40s, the temperatures on Thursday will not have to rise much to get into the mid to upper-50s.

The whole system passes to our southeast on Thursday Night, and in doing so it will likely take the precipitation out of our region and towards the east. Isolated rain showers will still be possible during the overnight hours on Thursday Night and into Friday Morning. By late Friday Morning/early Friday Afternoon, a stray rain shower will be possible in our area, but it will not be a rain shower from the L1, rather it will be our next area of low pressure getting ready to move towards our region.

On Thursday Night, an area of low pressure – L2 – will begin to develop in the Texas Panhandle. This low pressure will then make it’s way to the east rather quickly on Thursday Night, and by Friday Morning I am expecting it to be along the Red River, and then into northwest Arkansas by late Friday Afternoon. This low pressure will then move into Kentucky, and just like L1 it will try to bring some rain showers into our area. Some of the rain showers may end up being thunderstorms on Saturday, but most of the precipitation does not appear likely to arrive until Saturday Evening, at which point I am not expecting a favorable environment for thunderstorms (at least with the way things look for now). We will focus more on this system in Wednesday’s discussion.

That’s your weather!

-Timmy

