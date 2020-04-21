Zanesville – Muskingum Co. Port Authority continues to update to help deal with pandemic

ZANESVILLE – These updates contain new programs and resources that businesses and employees can look into.

Things that can be found on the ever-changing website include benefits companies can receive as well as loans that have been made available through the CARES Act. With many residents desperately looking for jobs, one feature on the site is geared for matching someone who is unemployed with an essential business that is looking for employees.

“When you look at the unemployment rate for other counties in the state of Ohio and it compares it to Muskingum County, one person unemployed is too many in our book but we haven’t seen it as great as a lot of other counties because we do have essential businesses and essential employers that are still employing people that have required more people as a response to this effort. So, they can go on a website and find that. They can also go on toe Ohio needs jobs on the Muskingum County website and find those opportunities,” Zanesville – Muskingum County Port Authority Exec. Director Matt Abbott said.

The site offers links to different tools that can help essential and non – essential businesses at the regional, state, and federal level.

“We feel that our website is a great tool to communicate. We’ve been putting a lot of information out on social media and newsletters and we have a lot of partnerships and organizations both locally, regionally, and at the state level that we’re putting and talking everyday about some of the things and how we can better help businesses in the counties and help the businesses in the state of Ohio to weather the storm,” Abbott said.

For more information or if you feel like you can benefit from these programs, you can visit the Port Authority’s website or call their office.