WNBA draft most second-most watch in its history

Sports
Associated Press16

NEW YORK (AP) — The WNBA draft drew its second-highest television audience.

The draft, held virtually last Friday because the coronavirus, averaged 387,000 viewers on ESPN, up 123% from last year’s draft. It was also up 33% from the last time it aired on the network in 2011.

Only the 2004 draft had more viewers.

Oregon star Sabrina Ionescu was the first pick in a draft that made a huge impact across WNBA and NBA social media handles, generating 6.5 million views — up 165% from last year — and 1.3 million minutes watched. That was up 237% from last year.

In addition, the WNBA Instagram handle had its highest year-over-year growth, generating more than 3.8 million video views on draft day.

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Avatar
Associated Press

Related Posts

Neil Black, British track and field official, dies at 60

Associated Press

USA Track and Field switches Olympic trials to June 2021

Associated Press

Truce: League and federation reach peace deal in Spain

Associated Press