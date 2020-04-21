Lions re-sign CBs Mike Ford and Dee Virgin

Sports
Associated Press13

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — The Detroit Lions re-signed cornerbacks Mike Ford and Dee Virgin.

The team announced the moves Tuesday. Ford and Virgin were exclusive rights free agents.

Ford has played 22 games for the Lions and made six starts in two seasons.

Virgin also has played two seasons for Detroit, appearing in 19 games. He signed with the Houston Texans as an undrafted free agent following the 2017 draft and spent time on the team’s practice squad.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Avatar
Associated Press

Related Posts

MLB can cut pay, lay off managers, coaches starting May 1

Associated Press

USOPC to cut up to 20%, says no games would be ‘devastating’

Associated Press

Boise State implements staff furloughs including athletics

Associated Press