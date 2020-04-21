Documentary to air on Earth Day

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- Local filmmaker Matt Mihalko is premiering a documentary film on WHIZ Wednesday evening.

The documentary follows three species plights against extinction and was always intended to premiere on Earth Day.

“The basic concept behind it is you go to the zoo or The Wilds and they talk about animals that are endangered but you never hear about animals who used to be endangered but who fought back. So the concept behind it was to celebrate conservational victories and species that have come back from the brink of extinction.”

The documentary is called Survivors and details the bald eagle, white rhino and manatee. Mihalko gave a detailed look at the process and importance behind the film.

“I started working on this in September of 2018. First I went to The Wilds and spent a day out there talking to them about, you know, the southern white rhino and at that time the northern white rhino the last male northern white rhino had just passed away. So there’s two different white rhino species the northern and the southern. The northern was basically just doomed to extinction while the southern species have just come off a couple years ago, coming off the endangered species list. I spent the day with them.”

Survivors will air at 7:30 pm on Wednesday, April 22nd on WHIZ TV.