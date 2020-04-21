TUESDAY 4/21:

TODAY: Early Shower. Windy & Cooler. High 50°

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear. Breezy & Colder. Low 26°

WEDNESDAY:Few PM Showers. Warmer. High 57°

DISCUSSION:

A cold front will make its way through the region this morning. A few isolated shower chances will be with us as the front moves through early this morning, otherwise we will see partly sunny skies. The front will usher in colder air across the region today, with temperatures in the upper 40s for most of the day. Winds will be on the stronger side, with sustained winds of 10 to 20, with gusts of 30 to 35 mph at times.

Winds will gradually drop during the overnight, and temperatures will drop into the mid 20s for overnight lows, under mostly clear skies.

Rain chances return once again Wednesday afternoon, along with slightly warmer temperatures. Highs will top off in the mid to upper 50s Wednesday afternoon.

Rain and perhaps a thunderstorm will be with us on Thursday, as an area of low pressure moves through the Ohio Valley. Rain chances will drop on Friday, but will increase once again on Saturday, from another area of low pressure moving into the region.

Temperatures will drop into the mid 50s as we head into next week, with the threat for showers Sunday and Monday.

Have a Great Tuesday!

