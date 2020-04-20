ZHS shining a light on senior class of 2020

ZANESVILLE, Ohio–Zanesville High School is doing something special to celebrate its senior class of 2020.



Monday night at 8:20, which is 20:20 in military time, the school will be turning on the lights at John D Sulsberger Stadium for 20 minutes and 20 seconds in honor of its seniors.



Principal Laura Tompkins said “the senior year is such a rite of passage which includes many unforgettable moments like prom, graduation, senior trips and awards. Unfortunately with the school closure due to the Covid-19 pandemic, many of those activities will be canceled. This is a way to celebrate a positive moment with them and for them. “



Tompkins said the stadium gates will be closed but ask that anyone wanting to recognize the senior class can do so at home by turning on their porch light at 8:20 p.m Monday.



She said anyone driving by the stadium needs to please stay in their vehicles to adhere to social distancing guidelines.