WHIZ Radio to air classic football games from 2019 season

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – WHIZ Radio is trying to fill the void of there being no sports because of COVID-19.

For the next five Fridays WHIZ 92.7 will air classic MVL football games from the 2019 season. The past football season was a historic one for many reasons and you can relieve some of the best moments with David Kinder and Greg Mitts.

The following is the list of games you can listen to. Each broadcast starts at 6 p.m.

April 24 – Philo vs. Tri-Valley (The Electrics go to Dresden and beat Tri-Valley for the first time since 2004)

May 1 – John Glenn vs. St. Clarisville (The Muskies host a playoff game and win to keep their season alive)

May 8 – Sheridan vs. Tri-Valley (MVL rivals meet and the Scotties hand Sheridan their only conference loss of the season)

May 15 – New Lexington vs. John Glenn (The Muskies clinch their first MVL championship since 1980

May 22 – Philo vs. New Lexington (The Panthers win the regular season finale to finish the season with a winning record for the first time since 2004)