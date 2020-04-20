United Way Recruiting Volunteers

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio- The local United Way is looking for volunteers to fill out needs for local agencies in need.

Resource Director Kyle Dunn laid out the very loose requirements for volunteering.

“Essentially anybody who wants to volunteer, can sign up and we will find a place for you. There are certain age restrictions depending on where you’re going but we will take care of that. There are things going on in the community. There are food drives, there are produce distribution, there is a respite center for the homeless. We have a lot of things going on where we could use volunteers.”, Dunn said Monday afternoon.

Dunn stressed that all volunteers will be issued individual personal protective equipment. Dunn also said that donations are as important now as they ever will be.

“If you would like to donate to United Way, and you have a specific need that you would like to address with that donation, you can give me a call and we can make that happen for you. I know there are a lot of people out there who are really looking to do something whether it’s volunteering, or giving money, or donating food. You can give me a call or call 2-1-1.”

Volunteers can look on the United Way website for opportunities.