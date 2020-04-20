Perry County Man Charged in Rape of 8-Month-Old

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office says an area man has been charged in a sex crime involving an infant.

Sheriff Douglas McGrath says 21-year-old Zachariah Wicker of Perry County was charged Monday with Statutory Rape.

The Sheriff says on April 19th deputies executed a search warrant at a home located in the Rosefarm area of York Township.

McGrath says it came as a result of an investigation into the case of child sexual abuse and child pornography involving an 8-month-old child.

Wicker appeared in Morgan County Court and was placed on $1 million bond. He is being held in the Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail.