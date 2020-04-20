Lokomotiv Moscow reserve soccer player dies suddenly

MOSCOW (AP) — A player for Russian soccer club Lokomotiv Moscow’s reserve team died Monday after suffering health problems while training.

Lokomotiv said Innokentiy Samokhvalov became ill during an individual training session. He was 22.

“Details of the tragedy are being determined,” Lokomotiv said. ”(He) was a kind and compassionate person, and a good friend. FC Lokomotiv is shaken by what has happened.”

Samokhvalov came through Lokomotiv’s academy and won a Russian junior title in 2016. He played for Lokomotiv reserve team Kazanka in the third division for the last two seasons.

Group training sessions are not taking place because of the coronavirus pandemic.

