Board of Election Absentee Deadlines

Statement from the Muskingum County Board of Elections regarding upcoming Absentee Deadlines:

 This is the last week to request an absentee ballot for the Primary Election.  The last day to request a ballot is Saturday April 25.  Please get the application to us no later than 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 25 in order to give us time to process and get the ballot to the post office.

 Be aware that we will not be able to mail a ballot to you after that time due to the post office closing at noon.  We cannot accept electronic applications because we must have a hard copy signature in order to process an absentee ballot request. 

Voters can make their own request form using the criteria on the post card they received from the Secretary of State.  Be sure all the information is complete, correct and legible. 

Ballots are being mailed on the day we receive an application but, again, be aware that it is taking 3-5 days, and sometimes longer, for the ballot to arrive and another 3-5 days for it to return back into our office. 

Voters can check the status of their ballot on our website under the Absentee Ballot Links tab – muskingumcountyoh.gov/BOE

 Please contact the local post office if your ballot has been mailed by us and you haven’t received it as yet.  To be counted, ballots must be postmarked no later than April 27th or be placed in the GRAY ballot box outside of our office no later than 7:30 p.m. April 28