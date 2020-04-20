Board of Election Absentee Deadlines

Statement from the Muskingum County Board of Elections regarding upcoming Absentee Deadlines:
This is the last week to request an absentee ballot for the Primary Election. The last day to request a ballot is Saturday April 25. Please get the application to us no later than 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 25 in order to give us time to process and get the ballot to the post office.
Be aware that we will not be able to mail a ballot to you after that time due to the post office closing at noon. We cannot accept electronic applications because we must have a hard copy signature in order to process an absentee ballot request.
Voters can make their own request form using the criteria on the post card they received from the Secretary of State. Be sure all the information is complete, correct and legible.
Ballots are being mailed on the day we receive an application but, again, be aware that it is taking 3-5 days, and sometimes longer, for the ballot to arrive and another 3-5 days for it to return back into our office.
Voters can check the status of their ballot on our website under the Absentee Ballot Links tab – muskingumcountyoh.gov/BOE
Please contact the local post office if your ballot has been mailed by us and you haven’t received it as yet. To be counted, ballots must be postmarked no later than April 27th or be placed in the GRAY ballot box outside of our office no later than 7:30 p.m. April 28