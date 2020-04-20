Arkansas G Joe declares for NBA draft

Associated Press19

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas guard Isaiah Joe has declared himself eligible for the NBA draft, but he has not hired an agent.

Arkansas coach Eric Musselman made the announcement in a media session on Monday.

By choosing not to hire an agent, Joe could return to school next season.

Joe, a 6-foot-5 sophomore, averaged 16.9 points and 4.1 rebounds per game this past season and led the SEC in 3-point goals. He missed five games after having surgery on his right knee, and the Razorbacks lost all of them. He scored 21 points in his return, a win over Missouri.

As a freshman, Joe averaged 13.9 points and 2.8 rebounds.

Last month, Arkansas guard Mason Jones declared for the draft. The Associated Press’ co-SEC Player of the Year averaged 22.0 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.4 assists this past season.

___

Avatar
Associated Press

